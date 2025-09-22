Moore caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.

The veteran wideout went without a target and played just 23 offensive snaps through Carolina's first two games this season. However, with Xavier Legette (hamstring) inactive in Week 3, Moore saw a significant uptick in usage and logged a team-high 53 snaps among Panthers wide receivers. This large snap share didn't translate to production, as Carolina leaned heavily on the run while protecting a big lead. Moore could see increased opportunities again if Legette is sidelined in Week 4, when the Panthers travel to New England.