Foreman rushed the ball 24 times for 113 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.

Foreman split work with Chuba Hubbard fairly evenly -- particularly early in the game -- but the duo combined for 41 rushing attempts in a run-heavy attack for Carolina. Foreman was also efficient, ripping off three double-digit gains to top 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season and for as many times in the team's last six games. The Panthers are heading into a Week 13 bye, but Foreman will likely continue to shoulder a heavy workload for the rest of the season.

