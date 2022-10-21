Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.

Foreman and Hubbard were used sparingly while McCaffrey was on the team, but Foreman had the slight edge in playing time between the backups. Considering Foreman had three 100-yard rushing performances for the Titans after Derrick Henry got hurt last season, he could provide decent production if he's able to hold off Hubbard for touches.