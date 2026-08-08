Panthers' Haynes King: Nursing hamstring injury

King picked up a hamstring injury during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

King played well in Thursday's exhibition game, completing 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns while turning three carries for 39 yards and a score in Carolina's 33-30 victory. However, it appears King tweaked his hamstring in the process, which could prompt the Panthers to bring in another quarterback like Kyle Trask and Jack Plummer for the rest of training camp, per Joe Person of The Athletic. King entered training camp listed as the Panthers' QB3 behind starter Bryce Young and backup Kenny Pickett.