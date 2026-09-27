Coker (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Cleveland, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In the midst of his 8-138-2 performance on nine targets in Week 1 against the Bears, Coker has been dealing with an ankle injury that impacted his practice reps during both Week 2 and Week 3 prep. He was able to play last Sunday in Atlanta, handling a 76 percent snap share and reeling in eight of nine targets for 66 yards. Head coach Dave Canales told Mike Kaye of ESPN.com on Friday that he expects Coker to play this weekend, and the wide receiver's active status confirms as much. Coker thus will join fellow WR Tetairoa McMillan as the top pass catchers available to QB Bryce Young.