Coker entered the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Coker was shaken up at the end of a six-yard catch late in the fourth quarter on what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. He'll have to progress through league's concussion protocol over the next few days, and his status for Week 12 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 30, is up in the air. He finished Sunday's game with four catches (on seven targets) for 47 yards, and that workload would be absorbed by John Metchie, Brycen Tremayne and Xavier Legette if Coker cannot play against Tampa Bay.