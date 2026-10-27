Coker (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

After being listed as limited in Monday's practice estimate, Coker was able to take a step forward in activity a day later. With a full practice under his belt, Coker should be ready to handle his usual snap share in Thursday's game against the Packers. Coker -- who was held to one reception on four targets in Week 7 -- and the rest of the passing attack will look to bounce back after Carolina quarterbacks Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett were limited to just 178 yards through the air in a 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.