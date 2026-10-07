The Panthers are hopeful that Coker (quadriceps) will be ready to return to action following their Week 5 bye, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After making an early exit from the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Browns due to a quad strain, Coker missed one practice and was limited in two others before taking a questionable tag into this past Sunday's game against the Lions. He was ultimately inactive for the Panthers' 32-26 win, but the team is optimistic that with another week off to heal up from the injury, Coker will be ready to go for a Week 6 matchup with the Eagles on Oct. 18. Despite essentially playing just two and a half games this season, Coker has been highly productive during his time on the field with an 18-222-2 receiving line on 22 targets.