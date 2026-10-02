Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

After returning to practice activity late in the week, the Panthers wide receiver at least appears to have a chance to suit up Sunday, but head coach Dave Canales said Coker will go through a Saturday workout before a decision is made. The Panthers and Lions kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday night, so fantasy managers will prefer to have a better idea of Coker's availability sometime in the next 24 hours. If Coker is unable to play, Bryce Tremayne would likely handle a full complement of snaps alongside Tetairoa McMillan.