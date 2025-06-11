Coker (undisclosed) participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kaye notes that Coker "looked fast" and seems to have recovered from the soft-tissue injury that limited his participation in OTAs. He impressed as an undrafted rookie last year but will still need to fight for first-team reps during training camp, competing with Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette.