Slye, who tallied four points in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, went 25-of-32 on field-goal attempts and 31-of-35 on extra-point tries, totaling 106 points in 16 games played this season.

Slye started his rookie season with a bang, averaging over nine points per game while nailing four kicks from 50-plus yards through his first six outings. After that point, however, he topped six points just twice and endured a disastrous Week 12 against the Saints, missing two extra points and three kicks total in a heartbreaking three-point defeat. To his credit, though, Slye didn't miss in his five appearances afterward, enabling him to finish tied for 14th among kickers in points. With longtime kicker Graham Gano (knee) expected to be back for the 2020 campaign, it'll be interesting to see whether the Panthers offer Slye a contract to remain with them this offseason. With that still a possibility, it's unclear if Slye will need to earn his job again or be free to take his talents elsewhere.