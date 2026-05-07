Prentice signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

Prentice had a decent freshman season at Alabama with a 31-337-2 line over 13 games, but he never really progressed from there, topping out at 380 yards and six touchdowns as a senior at Baylor. He's undersized (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) but showcased 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, and he'll need to make an impact on special teams to have a chance at the 53-man roster.