Sanders rushed twice for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints. He also caught both of his targets for minus-5 yards.

Sanders was highly inefficient in the Panthers' second win of the season Sunday, losing yardage on three of his four touches. He appeared to be one of Bryce Young's favorite targets after posting a team-high seven catches in Week 8's loss to the Broncos; however, he was targeted just twice in Week 9. Expect Sanders to continue seeing little offensive work in Week 10's matchup against the Giants, especially with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) potentially making his NFL debut.