Panthers' Rico Dowdle: No practice to begin Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dowdle (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Dowdle has sat out of Wednesday sessions regularly as of late, so it doesn't yet appear as though his current absence is anything out of the ordinary. Head coach Dave Canales said Dowdle is expected to practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports, which would follow Dowdle's usual trend and put him on the right trajectory for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons. Dowdle has compiled at least 50 rushing yards in six consecutive games, with three 100-plus yardage performances and five total touchdowns in span.
