Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami.

Fitzgerald made a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half before later connecting on a 49-yarder to finish off the team's first possession of the third quarter. The kicker has now gone 7-for-8 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making nine of 10 extra-point attempts over five games this season.