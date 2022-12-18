Darnold completed 14 of 23 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.

Darnold opened Carolina's scoring by finding top wideout DJ Moore for a five-yard touchdown while on the run. Although he was sacked four times Sunday, Darnold still managed to make a few big plays in the passing game, including two gains of at least 40 yards. Without a turnover in his three appearances this season, Darnold will strive to maintain his clean play in Week 16 versus the Lions.