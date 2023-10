Franklin is set to start at strong safety for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The move comes with safeties Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and Alex Cook (coach's decision) both inactive for Sunday's contest. Franklin has 22 tackles in six games this season -- already surpassing his 20 tackles from last year -- and an interception returned for a touchdown. He'll start at strong safety next to Xavier Woods.