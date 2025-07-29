Panthers' Sam Martin: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (hamstring) was activated off the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Martin returned to practice Monday after being sidelined with a hamstring injury for the first week of camp. The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with Carolina in March after spending the last three seasons in Buffalo. He is expected to be the Panthers' starting punter once the regular season starts.