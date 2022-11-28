Smith didn't play any offensive snaps and was stripped of his job as starting punt returner in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.

Smith dealt with illness during the week, but his role reduction also comes after he was criticized by Carolina's coaching staff for fumbling in Week 11. With him not involved offensively, Laviska Shenault assumed the Panthers' third wideout role, while Raheem Blackshear replaced him returning punts. However, with Blackshear muffing a punt during the second quarter, Smith replaced him for one return (a fair catch) before Blackshear ultimately reclaimed the spot. As the team now embarks on its bye week, it'll be interesting to monitor whether Smith returns to his former offensive and special teams roles or mostly remains on the sideline in Week 14 versus the Seahawks.