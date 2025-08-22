Moton agreed to terms Friday on two-year, $44 million contract extension with Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moton has been a pillar of consistency since the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, being a useful contributor in both pass protection and as a run blocker, though he's not yet earned a Pro Bowl nod in his career. The 31-year-old starting right tackle is now under contract through 2027.