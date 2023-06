Bell (hamstring) missed practice Tuesday, Anthony Rizzuti of Yahoo Sports reports.

Reich noted Tuesday that Bell had "tweaked his hamstring" and that the injury wasn't serious. Bell had a career-high four interceptions in 2022 with the Bengals to go along with 77 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 2016 second-round pick signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March and should start at safety alongside Xavier Woods.