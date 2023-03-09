The Panthers restructured Woods' contract Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Woods, who signed a three-year contract last offseason, was due a roster bonus March 19, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Because of the 27-year-old's recent contract adjustment, Carolina now saves $1.64 million against the cap if it were to have been a standard restructure. Woods operated as an every-down secondary member for the Panthers this past season, tallying 86 tackles and six passes defensed across 15 matchups suited up for.