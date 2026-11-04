Wheatley recorded seven total tackles (four solo) and an interception during Thursday night's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Wheatley was able to secure a career-high seven stops while his biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter when he picked off a deep pass from Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The interception was the first of the Wheatley's career, and the rookie has now compiled 26 total tackles (19 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble over six contests during the 2026 campaign.