Ehinger (knee) was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Ehinger was traded from the Chiefs to the Cowboys in August but spent the entire season on injured reserve due to knee surgery. The 26-year-old currently appears healthy as he wasn't waived with an injury designation, but he has played in only six games since being a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft .

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...