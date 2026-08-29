The Raiders waived Gurd on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gurd signed with the Raiders in early May as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati. The tight end was being converted to fullback for the Raiders' 2026 season but ultimately will be unable to make the final cut. If Gurd remains unclaimed through Sunday's cutdown day waiver process, he will become a free agent Monday night. There is a good chance the 24-year-old ends up on the Raiders' practice squad if he clears waivers.