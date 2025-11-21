Hooper (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Hooper practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday after a limited session Wednesday, and he has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Hunter Henry remains New England's top pass catcher among tight ends. but Hooper could find success against a Bengals defense that has been by far the worst in the league at defending the position, allowing a league-high 80.8 receiving yards per game to tight ends, as well as 12 touchdowns to the position in 10 games.