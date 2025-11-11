Hooper (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Hooper entered concussion protocol following the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he did not record a catch on one target while playing 34 of 61 offensive snaps. Hooper will progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol, which makes it unlikely that he'll be cleared to play in Thursday's AFC East tilt against the Jets. Hooper and Hunter Henry are the only two tight ends on the Patriots' active roster, which makes Thomas Odukoya and C.J. Dippre the top candidates to be elevated from New England's practice squad for Week 11 if Hooper is indeed ruled out.