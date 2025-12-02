Hooper was on the field for 25 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-15 win over the Giants, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

In the process, Hooper, who caught three of his four targets for 39 yards the Patriots' Week 12 win over the Bengals, did not record a target in the contest, while fellow TE Hunter Henry (49 snaps) brought in four of six targets for 73 yards. Hooper heads into his team's bye week with a 16/213/1 receiving line on 19 targets in 12 games, a rate of production that limits his fantasy viability to the deepest of formats.