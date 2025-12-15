default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hooper logged a season-low 16 out of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

For the second straight contest, Hooper saw a decrease in snaps and wasn't targeted in New England's passing game. He'll remain off the fantasy lineup radar as long as fellow TE Hunter Henry is healthy and available.

More News