Patriots' Austin Hooper: Playing time dips Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper logged a season-low 16 out of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
For the second straight contest, Hooper saw a decrease in snaps and wasn't targeted in New England's passing game. He'll remain off the fantasy lineup radar as long as fellow TE Hunter Henry is healthy and available.
