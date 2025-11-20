Patriots' Austin Hooper: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hooper missed Week 11 while in the concussion protocol, but he's now trending toward a return for Sunday's road matchup against the Bengals. Of course, Hooper will need to gain full clearance, including from an independent neurologist, before retaking the field. If active for Sunday's game, Hooper will handle No. 2 tight end reps behind Hunter Henry.
