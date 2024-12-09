Wallace (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Wallace has been sidelined and on IR since Oct. 4, but he'll now be able to return to practice. The Penn State product will have 21 days to work with the team before needing to be placed back on the 53-man roster or return to injured reserve.
More News
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: Officially placed on IR•
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: Set to hit IR•
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: In walking boot•
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: Ruled out vs. San Francisco•
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: Heads to sidelines•
-
Patriots' Caedan Wallace: New England adds in third round•