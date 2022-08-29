Harris (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Lazar previously noted that Harris "tweaked something during positional drills" at Wednesday's practice, but the running back's return to the field Monday indicates that his issue was nothing major and shouldn't impact his Week 1 status. Once the regular season kicks off, Harris is in line to share early-down work in New England's backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson.
