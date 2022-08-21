Smith logged 16 snaps on offense in Friday's 20-10 preseason win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Smith, who was listed in the starting lineup along with fellow tight end Devin Asiasi, didn't record a target in the contest during his abbreviated time on the field, but as Week 1 approaches, he's expected to see his share of looks from QB Mac Jones, while being part of a 1-2 TE combo that will also feature Hunter Henry, who sat out Friday's contest with an undisclosed injury. In his first campaign with the Patriots after signing a four-year, $50 million deal last March, Smith finished with 28 catches (on 45 targets) for 294 yards and a touchdown, but Evan Lazard of the Patriots' official site, among others, has noted that the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder has turned in a solid training camp, which could foreshadow something of a bounce-back effort for Smith this coming season.