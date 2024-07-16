The state of Louisiana dropped misdemeanor underage gambling and felony computer fraud charges against Boutte, the receiver's attorney announced Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old was arrested in January in Baton Rouge, La. after he was alleged to have taken part in illegal sports betting while under the legal age of 21 during his time in college at LSU. Even while his legal situation was unresolved, Boutte was a full participant in spring practices for the Patriots, and he's unlikely to be subject to discipline from the NFL now that the charges have been dropped. A 2023 sixth-round draft pick, Boutte suited up for just five games as a rookie and will be fighting for a roster spot in a New England wide receiver group that lacks a true No. 1 option but has plenty of depth.