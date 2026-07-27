Patriots' Kyle Williams: Appears buried on depth chart

Williams ran almost exclusively with the second- and third-team offenses at Monday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Callahan noted it appeared Williams was behind all of A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism on the wideout depth chart Monday. Williams was a third-round pick last year, but New England has since added Brown and Doubs to the mix, leaving Williams in a fight for playing time. Williams' spot on the roster hasn't been brought into question at this point, but if he's this buried a month from now, it's fair to wonder if the Patriots would be willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old after he produced just 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets across 17 regular-season appearances as a rookie.