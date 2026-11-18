Williams failed to haul in his lone target during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich.

Williams did have a 21-yard carry late in the third quarter, although the play was nullified by offsetting penalties. It was the second straight game that the second-year wide receiver did not record a catch and the fifth time in 10 regular-season contests. New England is on a bye for Week 11, but the offense's outlook looks grim given that franchise quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss time due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The Patriots' next game takes place in Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.