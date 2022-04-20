Harry isn't present Wednesday for New England's voluntary offseason program, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harry is a rumored candidate to be moved by the Patriots this offseason, and the team's recent trade for DeVante Parker could add further credence to that idea. The 2019 first-round pick's absence for the start of the voluntary offseason program thus isn't much of a surprise. Last season, Harry was targeted just 22 times across 12 appearances. He managed 12 catches for 184 yards without a touchdown.