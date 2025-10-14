Spillane recorded 11 total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints.

Spillane was able to reach double-digit stops for the third time this season, all of which have come over the last four contests. The linebacker has now compiled 51 total tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a forced fumble over six games this year.