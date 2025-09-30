default-cbs-image
Spillane totaled 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 42-13 Week 4 win over Carolina.

Spillane was again very productive, as he ranked second on New England in stops. The veteran linebacker recorded a modest three tackles in both Week 1 and Week 2 but has since exploded for 25 stops over the past two weeks. That has put Spillane at 31 tackles through four contests.

