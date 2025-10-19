Diggs (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Diggs upgraded to full participation Friday before being deemed questionable for the contest. With his Week 7 availability confirmed, in the absence of any limitations or in-game setbacks, Diggs is in line to maintain his key role in a New England WR corps that also features Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins. Prior to a three-catch, 28-yard effort (on three targets) in a Week 6 win over the Saints, Diggs made his mark from a fantasy perspective by recording back-to-back 100-plus yard efforts in Weeks 4 and 5, a span in which he was targeted 19 times. Through six games overall, Diggs leads the Patriots in targets (37), receptions (32), and receiving yards (387).