Diggs' attorneys appeared in court on his behalf Tuesday in Dedham, Mass. after the receiver was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged incident that occurred Dec. 2, Frank O'Laughlin of Boston 25 News reports.

Diggs was never arrested in connection with the incident, which took place one day after the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants in Week 13. His attorneys are seeking to have the police report impounded, arguing that details about the case should remain sealed. Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 23, but the Patriots haven't yet provided comment on the matter nor indicated whether the wideout's availability for Week 18 against the Dolphins and the team's ensuing postseason run is in any jeopardy.