Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday.
As the emergency third quarterback, DeVito is restricted from playing Sunday unless both Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs are removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB again•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB vs. New Orleans•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 5•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB again•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Serving as emergency QB•