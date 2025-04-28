Thorne is slated to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

The quarterback started for two years at Michigan State (2021 and 2022) and then for two more years after transferring to Auburn (2023 and 2024), making 47 collegiate starts in all over the past four campaigns. Last year at Auburn, Thorne recorded 2,713 yards and 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions. On the Cincinnati depth chart, Jake Browning has served as Joe Burrow's primary backup for the past two seasons, while incumbent third stringer Logan Woodside spent time with the team last year, though Thorne could perhaps compete with him for a roster or practice squad spot.