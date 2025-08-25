The Bengals waived Conley on Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Conley caught on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. He saw extended action during Cincinnati's preseason finale against Indianapolis on Saturday, finishing with seven carries for 28 yards and one touchdown. Conley will have the opportunity to explore his options if he clears waivers, and the Arizona product could remain with the Bengals on the practice squad.