O'Connell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to personal reasons.

O'Connell did not participate in practice Thursday and Friday while attending to a personal matter, putting his availability for Sunday's AFC West tilt in doubt. He was the emergency QB3 in Week 1 against the Dolphins, and with the Raiders not carrying a quarterback on the practice squad, Las Vegas may just go with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza as its quarterbacks for Sunday if O'Connell is not available to be the QB3.