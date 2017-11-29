Raiders' Amari Cooper: Iffy for Week 13
Cooper (concussion, ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Per the report, Cooper is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Giants and with Michael Crabtree suspended for one game, Cordarelle Patterson and Seth Roberts could potentially lead the Raiders' wideout corps this weekend, while tight end Jared Cook figures to be in a position to rebound from his one-catch effort against the Broncos in Week 12.
