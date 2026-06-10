Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Raiders' Brennan Jackson: Returns for minicamp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Jackson (foot) was spotted participating in minicamp Wednesday, Michael Clemons of the Raiders' official site reports.

Jackson was sidelined for Las Vegas' final 13 games last season due to a foot injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The third-year pro from Washington State has primarily contributed as a special teamer throughout his NFL career, recording three six total tackles and one pass defensed across 10 contests while logging 148 total snaps (103 on special teams, 45 on defense).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!