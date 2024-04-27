The Rams selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

The Rams have aggressively added to their defensive line in the draft, as Jackson marks the third player selected up front. Known for his pass-rushing abilities, Jackson tallied 20 sacks across four healthy seasons with Washington State -- including 8.5 in his senior campaign. While his collegiate production was excellent, Jackson is considered stiff in his movements and also had just a 25th-percentile wingspan. Despite those shortcomings, he'll almost certainly find the field immediately as a pass-rush specialist for the Rams.