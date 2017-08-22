Play

Helfet (undisclosed) was removed from the NFI list after passing a physical Monday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.

Helfet had been on the NFI list since late July with no specifics ever offered on the injury. The 28-year-old has a lot of ground to make up to earn playing time and is unlikely to be a major factor in the Raiders' passing game if he survives roster cuts.

