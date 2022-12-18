Perryman (hip) will be available to play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Perryman was limited during each practice Week 15 while dealing with a hip injury. While the exact nature of this issue is still unclear, it won't keep him from suiting up Sunday. Perryman is also played every defensive snap for the first time this season versus the Rams last week, so it's possible he could see similar usage against New England.
